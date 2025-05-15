Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of Portland General Electric worth $45,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 572,531 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,720,000 after purchasing an additional 635,987 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,968,000 after purchasing an additional 271,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 73.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Portland General Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.