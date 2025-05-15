Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

