Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 4,976 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 89bio were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 89bio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

Get 89bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETNB

89bio Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 89bio

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.