Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,946 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,541.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $503.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 81.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

