Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,675. This represents a 400.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 38,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,935. The trade was a 7.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $456.98 million, a PE ratio of -427.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

