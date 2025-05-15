Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Primerica were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $273.17 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.10 and a 200-day moving average of $280.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.14.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

