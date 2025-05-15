Promising Defense Stocks To Watch Today – May 12th

Boeing, Citigroup, Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, Howmet Aerospace, Cadence Design Systems, and Onsemi are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture and service military hardware, weapons systems and related defense technologies. Their revenues are largely driven by government defense budgets and geopolitical tensions, and they often exhibit relative stability due to long‐term government contracts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $197.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,769,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,081,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.99. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C traded up $3.59 on Monday, hitting $75.04. 9,566,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,405,769. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $16.33 on Monday, reaching $223.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $217.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.97. The company has a market cap of $232.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $221.53.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $157.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $165.12.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $313.15. The stock had a trading volume of 933,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,956. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.99.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 6,115,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,180,100. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

