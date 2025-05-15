Promising Dividend Stocks To Consider – May 13th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Merck & Co., Inc., Phillips 66, Texas Instruments, NextEra Energy, and AT&T are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that pay out a portion of their earnings to shareholders as regular cash dividends, typically on a quarterly basis. They offer investors a steady income stream in addition to any price appreciation and tend to come from mature, financially stable firms with consistent cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 269,221,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,812,761. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,294,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,430,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.37. 14,923,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,237,882. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.82 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of PSX traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $188.77. 5,683,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,934. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $72.12. 14,439,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,095. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE T traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,179,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,595,950. The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. AT&T has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

See Also