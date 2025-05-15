Promising Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – May 13th

New York Times, RealReal, SLR Investment, and Riskified are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks represent equity shares in companies that design, produce, and sell premium-branded products—such as high-fashion apparel, fine jewelry, luxury automobiles, and upscale beauty items—to affluent consumers. These stocks often benefit from strong brand equity and high profit margins but can be sensitive to shifts in global economic conditions and consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. 571,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,733. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

Shares of REAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,818. The firm has a market cap of $629.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.61. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.75. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

RSKD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 338,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,914. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $788.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Read More