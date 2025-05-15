Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Research – May 13th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Archer Aviation, American Airlines Group, and Enphase Energy are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy a middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, offering investors a blend of growth potential and relative stability. Because of their size, mid caps can deliver stronger returns than large caps while generally carrying less risk than smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. 269,221,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,812,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 2.63.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 100,294,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,430,156. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

ACHR stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 79,633,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,896,876. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 70,179,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,865. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

ENPH traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,582,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,895. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.80.

