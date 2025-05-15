Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of RPD opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

