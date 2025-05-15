Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Reliance by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Reliance by 1,216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $299.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.93. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $326.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.11. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

