Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 2,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Residential REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Residential REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Residential REIT ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Residential REIT ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Residential REIT ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Residential REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Residential REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.