REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of REV Group worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,215,000 after buying an additional 1,646,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in REV Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REV Group by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,185,000 after acquiring an additional 524,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REV Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Down 1.0%

REV Group stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.12.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REV Group

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.