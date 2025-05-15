RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in RH were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in RH by 1,960.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $54,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $52,190,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at $44,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RH by 2,227.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 101,160 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RH from $510.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.94.

RH Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $215.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.96. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.