Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $47,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.