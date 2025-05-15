Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 118,051 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 118,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $8,787,716.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,414.52. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 5th, David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $99,261,394.38.

On Monday, April 7th, David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16.

On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,889,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $550,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Roblox by 89.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 19.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

