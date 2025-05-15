& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 21,385 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $2,240,292.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,881.24. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, May 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $5,187,000.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95.

On Monday, March 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,712 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $5,281,283.84.

On Wednesday, March 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.4%

GSHD opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $8,737,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.