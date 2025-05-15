Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

