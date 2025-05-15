Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,048 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sagimet Biosciences worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sagimet Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SGMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.23. On average, research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

