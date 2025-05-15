Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sasol were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

