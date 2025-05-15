Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of United Security Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Security Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.37.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

