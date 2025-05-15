Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 87.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 97,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,094,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 473,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:SD opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

