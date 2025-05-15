Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,600 Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Jamf by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,394,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 306,558 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Jamf by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Jamf from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Jamf Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $167.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Jamf’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 9,701 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $131,933.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,065.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 56,170 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $763,350.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,931,671.34. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

