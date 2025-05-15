Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,097 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DMAC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $6.82.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
