Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,571 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,915,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,544,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 912,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 958,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,639,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 127,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,332.42. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $186,009.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,479,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,304.80. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,009 shares of company stock worth $2,397,123. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCW

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.