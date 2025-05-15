Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Idaho Strategic Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 1,435.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 10,713.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €12.51 ($14.06) on Thursday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of €8.57 ($9.63) and a 12-month high of €19.75 ($22.19). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

