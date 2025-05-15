Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,613 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Universal Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 67,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Eric Singer bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $161,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,612.19. This trade represents a 374.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UEIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Universal Electronics Company Profile



Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

