Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 922,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 826,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNW stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

