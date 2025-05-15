Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after buying an additional 18,658,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after acquiring an additional 263,988 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,528,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,780,000 after acquiring an additional 533,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,837,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 581,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,815,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84,802 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.