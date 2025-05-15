Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $175,000 Investment in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.31 million, a P/E ratio of -130.55 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,165.76. This trade represents a 1.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $53,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

