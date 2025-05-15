Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoVolta by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoVolta by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,527,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoVolta in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOV opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 5.94. NeoVolta Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta ( NASDAQ:NEOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 128.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

