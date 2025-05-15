Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

