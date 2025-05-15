Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,113.16. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,904.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,446,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,604.10. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.10 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CKPT

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CKPT opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.