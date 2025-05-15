Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after buying an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,545,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,984,000 after buying an additional 101,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after acquiring an additional 634,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 146,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Nord purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 864,404 shares of company stock worth $4,662,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of JELD opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JELD

About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.