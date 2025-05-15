Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 133,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuboTV by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FuboTV by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,676,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FuboTV by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 1,344,956 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FuboTV Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FuboTV stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. FuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of FuboTV from $6.40 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

FuboTV Profile

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

