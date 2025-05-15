Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KORU Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2,770.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.99. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRMD. B. Riley raised shares of KORU Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

KORU Medical Systems Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

