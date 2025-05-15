Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 126,028 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,028 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WULF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TeraWulf by 1,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 343,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,975,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

WULF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jones Trading initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WULF

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.