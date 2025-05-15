Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 18,397 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 18,397 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,600,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,775 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $10,448,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,905 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

