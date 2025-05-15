Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 82,600 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBYI. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

