Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $130,000 Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.5%

NAT opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of -0.27.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. Analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

