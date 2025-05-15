Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,826,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 742,769 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.78.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 0.1%

INTR stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.18. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

