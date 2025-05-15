Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 75,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $834,518.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,040.74. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This represents a 42.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 691,529 shares of company stock worth $7,442,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBI. StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

