Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 852,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 65,415 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 233,966 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $555.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COGT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Our Latest Report on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.