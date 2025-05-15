Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,292 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIFR opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.03.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

