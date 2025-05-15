Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Service Co. International worth $48,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Service Co. International Stock Down 0.8%
SCI stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $68.51 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.
Service Co. International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International
In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $5,153,461. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Service Co. International Profile
Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.
