SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 4,937 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $93,901.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,952.38. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,937 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $83,929.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 8.25. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 220.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 25,764 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in SI-BONE by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

