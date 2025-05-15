SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 164.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 657.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SITE stock opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

