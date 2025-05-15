Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – May 13th

AltC Acquisition, HCW Biologics, Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares, BigBear.ai, Landsea Homes, iCoreConnect, and Mogo are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically defined as between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these firms are still growing, their shares can offer higher upside potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,034,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

HCW Biologics (HCWB)

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

HCW Biologics stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. 35,412,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,411. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

Shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $8.80 on Tuesday, hitting $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,545. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 84,334,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,426,880. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Landsea Homes (LSEA)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

NASDAQ LSEA traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,129,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,529. The firm has a market cap of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

iCoreConnect stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 98,228,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.70. iCoreConnect has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Mogo (MOGO)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

NASDAQ MOGO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,025,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,706. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.47.

