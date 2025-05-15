SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

MDYG opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.59 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

